COVID-19 developments from the US are still problematic, wave 1 going on and on.

As a further example - more than 1/3 of all coronavirus cases in California since the start of the pandemic have been reported in just the last 14 days

and, there are a record number of Californians are being treated in hospitals for the infection



Number of cases can be swept under the carpet (as the deniers are wont to do) with excuses like 'more tests', but hospitalisations cannot be disregarded in this way. Neither can deaths from the infections, now over 120,000.





I posted a warning of these developments over 2 weeks again and since then stocks have had a wobble … but as you can see from today, once again shrugged off. For example: