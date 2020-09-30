US coronavirus - House pushes vote on economic relief bill to Thursday

The reasoning being that it gives Pelosi and Mnuchin another day to try to work out a deal between them.

There are still significant differences between both sides.





And of course if a bill gets the assent of the House it must still clear the Senate, which is showing no signs of abating its impeccable opposition to further measures.





You'd think with an election a month away (plus a couple of days) there would be motivation to get something done, but while measures passed now might be good press the impacts on the economy would not show up in data until well after the election.