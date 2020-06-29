US coronavirus - Kansas announces state-wide mask mandate

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

And, elsewhere, LA County announced 2,903 new coronavirus cases today.

  • highest single day increase to date
  • total number of cases in LA County is now over 100,000
  • positivite test rate has jumped to almost 9%
Texas showing a little encouragement, cases there today +2.9%, well under the 7 day MA of 4.2%

