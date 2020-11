US coronavirus - LA County has banned all in-person dining at restaurants

Restrictions in the US continue to ramp up.

This the latest from California, to take effect from Wednesday this week. In response to the continued acceleration in new COVID-19 cases.

--

The US is seeing a surge of travel ahead of Thanksgiving as families and friends get together. The UK will be relaxing restrictions over Christmas for a similar sort of celebration. It is terribly difficult trying to get a balance between restricting the spread of the virus and restricting people's movement.