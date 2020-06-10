US coronavirus - LA County reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths since May 19

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Earlier news out of Texas that the state had the biggest jump in the number of new cases since the pandemic began. 

The issue with case reports is that it can be subject to the number of tests carried out.

However, and more gruesomely, the number of deaths is not subject to such a caveat. 
Similarly, the Texas news I posted yesterday:
Sad times indeed for many people. 

Earlier news out of Texas that the state had the biggest jump in the number of new cases since the pandemic began. 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose