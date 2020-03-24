US coronavirus latest stay-at-home orders

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Washington Governor Jay Inslee has issued a stay-at-home order, a few exceptions for essential activities.

  • Colorado Governor Jared Polis ahs declined to order a lockdown
  • However, the cities of Denver and Boulder in the state have done so




ForexLive
