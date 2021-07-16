US coronavirus - Los Angeles compulsory indoor masks start again this weekend

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Wearing a face mask at all indoor public places will once again be mandatory due to a steady increase in Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations.

  • Los Angeles is the first large US metropolis to reimpose the measure and its regardless of vaccination status.
  • goes into effect midnight Saturday in the county of Los Angeles


