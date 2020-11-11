US coronavirus - Mayo Clinic hospitals in Northwest Wisconsin are full to capacity

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the US, overwhelming some hospital networks with severely ill patients.

(Mild cases don't check in to hospital. The situation in some areas now is so dire that even those with bad symptoms are not admitted).

The latest from the Wisconsin region via CNN. 





