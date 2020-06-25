US Coronavirus - Nevada governor signs order to require face masks to be worn in public

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Mask wearing to be compulsory from Friday

Is the message finally getting through to these numbskulls? A virus is completely non responsive to your ideological views on masks, or anything else. The value of wearing masks is not newly discovered. 

Resurgence of the virus will slow economic recovery, not to mention the health consequences. 



For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose