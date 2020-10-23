US coronavirus new cases hit record at 77,640

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

NBC tally says cases hit a record today

  • Prior record was 75,723 on July 29
  • 921 deaths reported yesterday

This isn't the official tally but NBC likely added up the latest state totals. The virus is really raging in the midwest:
NBC tally says cases hit a record todayThis winter is going to be a nightmare.

