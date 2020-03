Earlier posts on Mnuchin meeting with senators are here:

And:

Mnuchin is off to meet again with Senators on Tuesday, after having lunch with them. Washington Post report:





Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said that the treasury secretary... is expected to present an overall dollar figure for the new proposal.

said that the Senate would needed to act swiftly

the health crisis is deteriorating to a level where members of Congress won't be able to travel back and forth to their states each week

"I think the assumption's going to be that we're going to do something, it should be big. Because we can't assume that we're just going to keep coming back"