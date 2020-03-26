US coronavirus relief bill Senate vote expected at the bottom of the hour

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

At 10.30pm Washington time, which is 0230GMT

Real soon

2 votes will be held 
  • the first will be on the amendment to slash jobless benefits in the bill proposed by 4 Republican Senators. It is expected to fail.
  • The second vote is on the actual relief bill, which appears likely to pass.


