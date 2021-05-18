US coronavirus study shows Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against Indian variant

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

AFP with the report on COVID-19 vaccines, study from  NYU Grossman School of Medicine and NYU Langone Center

  • preliminary at this stage
  • not yet published in a peer-reviewed journal
"What we found is that the vaccine's antibodies are a little bit weaker against the variants, but not enough that we think it would have much of an effect on the protective ability of the vaccines"


