US coronavirus 'task force' meeting Thursday 1930GMT

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

27 February 2020  - to be chaired by head of the task force US VP Pence

Pence was dropped in it earlier at President Trump's news conference. 

From yesterday:
So, Pence is gonna have his work cut out for him. No one has any real idea how many cases there at large in the US. Plenty of doubts are being expressed at the veracity of the US data. Getting a handle on case numbers is a good starting point, and that will not be easy.

