US coronavirus task force member Brix says sees improvement across major cities

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

White House Coronavirus Coordinator Dr. Birx

The situation in the US is still dire, but perhaps Birx is correct in seeing some signs of improvement.

Given the crowds at the protests encouraged by the White House I suspect there will be a move higher in cases and deaths within days/ weeks though.

To keep track of the numbers: See here for global coronavirus case data
 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose