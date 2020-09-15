US coronavirus - Texas biggest daily jump in infections in nearly 3 weeks

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state hit 4,816 people

  • was 2,595 on Monday 
  • biggest daily increase since August 27
There are some reports the big jump today is due to a backlog of reporting. Let's hope so and this jump is not heralding a new upward trend.

The report brings the total for Texas to 668,746 cases
