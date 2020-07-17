US coronavirus - Texas Governor confirms there is no Texas shut down coming

There was plenty of speculation about a looming shut down for Texas. Chatter such as this moves markets and it is very wise indeed to stay abreast of it.  

Governor Abbot had said earlier that as long as Texans abide by the face mask mandate, a shutdown would not be necessary. The caveat left the door open somewhat. 

He has subsequently made it clearer in a TV interview:
  • "Let me tell you, there is no shutdown coming" 
Said he would be watching how a statewide mask mandate and an order shutting down bars would impact over coming weeks.

