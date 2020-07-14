US coronavirus - Texas hits another record high for new cases

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Up 10,745 for the 24 hours, total cases in the state now 275,058

  • death toll rises by 87 to 3,322
  • hospitalisations up 164 to new high at 10,569 

Mr. Trump has overseen the mass US infections and deaths, but it isn't enough, now he wants the kids back in school.  

