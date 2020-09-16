US Coronavirus - Trump campaigning on big vaccine promises

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Trump speaking at a campaign event from the White House

  • Says the thinks distribution of a vaccine could start in October or a little later
  • Says the US could distribute at least 100m doses by the end of 2020
Markets have been lapping up positive vaccine stories even from such very unreliable sources. Treat with care if you are using these sorts of election promises to trade on. 
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose