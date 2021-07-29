US coronavirus surge - Twitter is shutting its offices in San Francisco and New York again

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

And they are not the only ones.

Twitter reopened those offices after an extended pandemic-induced shutdown just two weeks ago. 

Info comes via a DJ / MarketWatch article. Widespread mask mandates are back on the agenda also as the Delta variant spreads, especially in unvaccinated areas of the coutnry.

Curiously, the UK is showing a significant slowdown in new cases. Hopefully that's a turn the US will take soon. 

