US COVID-19 economic relief deal, negotiations continue - where we are at
The contents of the package under discussion are expected to include:
- direct checks in the order of $600 - $700 to individuals
- $300 a week in enhanced unemployment insurance
- rental assistance
- and other relief measures
Total size is expected to be just below USD 900 billion
Not expected to be included are:
- funding for state and local governments
- liability protections for businesses and other entities operating during the pandemic
Main participants in the discussions are:
- House Speaker Pelosi (D)
- Senate Minority Leader Schumer (D)
- House Minority Leader McCarthy (R)
- Senate Majority Leader McConnell (R)
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin attended via a phone hook-up on Wednesday
The latest as that talks are set to continue:
- "We're still talking and I think we're going to get there," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday afternoon US time.
- “We are very close. We’re making really good progress,” Schumer also on Wednesday