US COVID-19 economic relief deal, negotiations continue - where we are at

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The contents of the package under discussion are expected to include:

  • direct checks in the order of $600 - $700 to individuals
  • $300 a week in enhanced unemployment insurance
  • rental assistance
  • and other relief measures
Total size is expected to be just below USD 900 billion

Not expected to be included are: 
  • funding for state and local governments
  • liability protections for businesses and other entities operating during the pandemic

Main participants in the discussions are:
  • House Speaker Pelosi (D)
  • Senate Minority Leader Schumer (D)
  • House Minority Leader McCarthy (R) 
  • Senate Majority Leader McConnell (R)
  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin attended via a phone hook-up on Wednesday

The latest as that talks are set to continue:
  • "We're still talking and I think we're going to get there," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday afternoon US time.
  • “We are very close. We’re making really good progress,” Schumer also on Wednesday

