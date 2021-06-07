US report says theory that COVID-19 virus leaked from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible

The Wall Street Journal cite a report from May 2020 by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.

People familiar with the study said that it was prepared by Lawrence Livermore's "Z Division," which is its intelligence arm. Lawrence Livermore has considerable expertise on biological issues. Its assessment drew on genomic analysis of the SARS-COV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, they said.

The actual report remains secret. Which, of course, makes it impossible to assess.





Here is the link to the Journal piece, sure to be a source of contention given the politicisation of the origin question. Journal, of course, may be gated.











