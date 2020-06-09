US Covid case count rises by +17,598

US CDC case and death count for the day

US case count 17,598 vs 17,919 yesterday

US death toll +550 vs +474 yesterday



total deaths now stand at 110,925



total cases are up to 1,956,421







The markets, hospitals, cities, states and the nation will be eyeing the statistics going forward to measure the impact of the reopening and the impact from the protests across America.

The markets, hospitals, cities, states and the nation will be eyeing the statistics going forward to measure the impact of the reopening and the impact from the protests across America.

The peak of cases reached 43,438 on April 6th. Since then, the low day case count reached 13,284. The low from last week came in at 14.676.