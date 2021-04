Deaths also increase.

The numbers of US Covid cases increased to 64,149 from 62,726 previously. The number of deaths increased by 917 versus 807 previously.





Total doses of vaccines administered 154M vs 150M previously. Those fully vaccinated 56.09M million versus 54.607M previously.







With state governors reopening, and new variants a risk, there is fear from the CDC that the case count will begin to increase again.