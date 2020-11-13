US covid cases continue to explode higher. Near 200,000 per day

Daily cases approach 200,000





There are various different tallies on the virus but the CDC today puts it at 194,610 from 143,408 yesterday.





Generally, the weekly case tend to peak Thurs-Sat with a lull on Monday. Last Friday, US cases were 127K and two weeks ago they were at 78K. Another two weeks at this pace would mean 500,000 cases per day but at some point before then you likely max out testing capacity.







The number of people hospitalized in the US is already at a record deaths yesterday were 1100. It won't be long before many hospital systems are overrun. I expect that will be the trigger for new restrictions, something that could impact markets next week.







On the regional front, New York cases rose above 5000 for the first time since April and Illinois hit a record 15.4K cases with 13.2% positivity.

