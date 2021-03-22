CDC: US Covid cases of 39,466
Deaths 479The CDC says:
- last Covid cases at 39,466 vs 60,558
- Deaths 479 versus 777
- vaccines administered 127M vs 123M previously
- Those fully vaccinated 44.91M vs 44.141M
The vaccinations are moving higher but those fully vaccinated are still relatively low (to the population). I have to think that those numbers should start to catch up and people get their 2nd shots.
In other Covid news headlines:
- UK health minister raises the possibility of failing to travel from EU countries if case continue to rise
- WHO advisor says COVAX manufacturers are unable to keep up with orders and are still having keeping problems with supplies of Covid 19 vaccines
- France reports 17,792 new Covid cases versus 30,581 previous day. Deaths rise five 343 with 4548 people in the intensive care unit which is up 142 on the day
- White House said it will integrate AstraZeneca vaccine into the distribution process equitably, if approved in the US
- UK cases rise 5342 versus 5312 previously. Deaths +17 versus +33 previously. First dose administered 27.998 million versus a 27.631 million previously. Second dose 2.281 million versus 2.229 million previously