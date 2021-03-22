CDC: US Covid cases of 39,466

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Deaths 479

The CDC says:
  • last Covid cases at 39,466 vs 60,558
  • Deaths 479 versus 777
  • vaccines administered 127M vs 123M previously
  • Those fully vaccinated 44.91M vs 44.141M
The vaccinations are moving higher but those fully vaccinated are still relatively low (to the population).  I have to think that those numbers should start to catch up and people get their 2nd shots.  

In other Covid news headlines:
  • UK health minister raises the possibility of failing to travel from EU countries if case continue to rise
  • WHO advisor says COVAX manufacturers are unable to keep up with orders and are still having keeping problems with supplies of Covid 19 vaccines
  • France reports 17,792 new Covid cases versus 30,581 previous day.  Deaths rise five 343 with 4548 people in the intensive care unit which is up 142 on the day
  • White House said it will integrate AstraZeneca vaccine into the distribution process equitably, if approved in the US
  • UK cases rise 5342 versus 5312 previously. Deaths +17 versus +33 previously.  First dose administered 27.998 million versus a 27.631 million previously.  Second dose 2.281 million versus 2.229 million previously
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose