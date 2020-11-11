US Covid deaths spike up to 1,859 vs. 694 yesterday

US Covid statistics





It was also reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States on Tuesday reached 61,964, a record high, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. The Tuesday numbers surpassed those from April 15, when 59,940 people across the country were hospitalized.





Those are sobering statistics from the US as cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are all increasing sharply.







Meanwhile in a New York:



Covid cases increased by 4820 vs. 3965 previously



Positivity rate reached 2.93% vs. 3.09% previously



Hospitalizations rose to 1628 from 1548 yesterday



Deaths came in at 21 vs. 32 previously





New York state is announcing that it implements a 10 PM curfew for bars and restaurants. The state is also limiting indoor gatherings to 10 people. Gyms and health clubs will also close at 10 PM. The new rules will take effect starting Friday.

The US Covid cases rose by 134,383 vs. 122,910 previously. The number of deaths spiked by 1859 vs. 694 yesterday.