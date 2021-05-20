US CPC weather forecast adds to drought concerns

Ongoing dry weather in the western US could be a big story this summer





The US government's National Weather Service is out with the latest forecasts from the Climate Prediction Center and it's not good for farmers in the west.





They say the June-July-August outlook favors above-normal temperatures for the majority of the continental US.





The model also predicts below normal precipitation across the Pacific northwest, Rockies and high plains.





Agriculture prices are also high but they could quickly become much higher. For some reason (ahem... buying votes), the US continues to wildly subsidize corn planting for ethanol. That's not going to looks so wise as food prices jump.

