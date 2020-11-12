US CPI and initial jobless claims coming up next
The bond market is back open
After yesterday's holiday, the US bond market is back open and yields are lower across the curve. 10s are down 4.2 bps to 0.93% with the market in a negative mood, leading to weakness in the commodity currencies.
Up next at the bottom of the hour is a pair of reports: CPI and initial jobless claims. Inflation will be a concern at some point next year as some y/y comps roll in but it's not an issue now and prices are expected up just 0.1% m/m and 1.3% y/y.
Initial jobless claims are more likely to move the market. The consensus is 731K, a small improvement from 751K a week ago.
Later:
- 1600 GMT Weekly US oil inventories
- 1600 GMT BOE's Cunliffe
- 1645 GMT ECB's Largard, BOE's Bailey and Fed's Powell speak at ECB event
- 1800 GMT US 30-year bond sale
- 1800 GMT Fed's Evans
- 1830 GMT BOC's Wilkins