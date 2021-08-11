US CPI data is coming up at the bottom of the hour

Signs of a peak coming?





US CPI is expected to slip to 5.3% y/y from 5.4% in what could be the start of a long roll-over in prices.





On the core side, CPI is expected to slip to 4.3% y/y from 4.5%.







Any turn (even at an elevated level) would give Fed doves some breathing room, which an unexpected rise would add to pressure to taper sooner.





Within the report, the breakdown will also be key. Used car prices will be brushed aside but rising rents would raise alarms.

