US CPI for April MoM -0.8% versus -0.8% estimate
US CPI for April 2020
The year on year inflation rate is the lowest level since October 2015.
- CPI MoM -0.8% versus -0.8% estimate
- CPI ex food and energy -0.4% versus -0.2% estimate
- CPI YoY 0.3% versus 0.4% estimate
- CPI ex food and energy 1.4% versus 1.7% estimate
- food and ex in April increase 1.5% after rising 0.3% in March
- energy increase decrease -10.1% versus -5.8% in March
- apparel prices fell -4.7% versus -2% last month
- services ex energy fell -0.4% versus 0.0% last month
- The ex food and energy component was the lowest going back to 1957.
- real average hourly earnings year on year rose by 7.5% versus 1.6% in the prior month
- real average weekly earnings year on year increase by 6.9% versus 0.6% last month
- the average weekly earnings came to $1026.34 versus $977.65