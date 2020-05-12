US CPI for April MoM -0.8% versus -0.8% estimate

US CPI for April 2020

  • CPI MoM -0.8% versus -0.8% estimate
  • CPI ex food and energy -0.4% versus -0.2% estimate
  • CPI YoY 0.3% versus 0.4% estimate
  • CPI ex food and energy 1.4% versus 1.7% estimate
  • food and ex in April increase 1.5% after rising 0.3% in March
  • energy increase decrease -10.1% versus -5.8% in March
  • apparel prices fell -4.7% versus -2% last month
  • services ex energy fell -0.4% versus 0.0% last month
  • The ex food and energy component was the lowest going back to 1957. 
In other announce news earnings are rising:
  • real average hourly earnings year on year rose by 7.5% versus 1.6% in the prior month
  • real average weekly earnings year on year increase by 6.9% versus 0.6% last month
  • the average weekly earnings came to $1026.34 versus $977.65
The year on year inflation rate is the lowest level since October 2015.

