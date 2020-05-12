US CPI for April MoM -0.8% versus -0.8% estimate

US CPI for April 2020

CPI MoM -0.8% versus -0.8% estimate



CPI ex food and energy -0.4% versus -0.2% estimate

CPI YoY 0.3% versus 0.4% estimate

CPI ex food and energy 1.4% versus 1.7% estimate

food and ex in April increase 1.5% after rising 0.3% in March



energy increase decrease -10.1% versus -5.8% in March



apparel prices fell -4.7% versus -2% last month



services ex energy fell -0.4% versus 0.0% last month



The ex food and energy component was the lowest going back to 1957.

The In other announce news earnings are rising:

real average hourly earnings year on year rose by 7.5% versus 1.6% in the prior month



real average weekly earnings year on year increase by 6.9% versus 0.6% last month



the average weekly earnings came to $1026.34 versus $977.65

In other announce news earnings are rising:





The year on year inflation rate is the lowest level since October 2015.