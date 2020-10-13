US CPI highlights the economic calendar

Canada returns from holiday





Canadian markets were closed yesterday for holiday but return today, along with the US bond market. Treasury yields are down across the curve with 10s down 1.6 bps to 0.757%.





That rate of return is stark ahead of the US September CPI report, which is expected to show prices up 1.4% y/y, a rise from +1.3% in August. Excluding food and energy, prices are forecast to rise 1.7%.





Brexit negotiations continues to dominate headlines as officials abandon the once-touted Oct 15 deadline. Sterling is at the lows of the day, down 50 pips.





The BOE's Bailey is in front of a parliamentary committee at 1400 GMT and will surely be asked about negative rates. An hour later, we hear from the ECB's de Cos.





On the Fed schedule the lone scheduled speaker is Barkin at 1625 GMT.