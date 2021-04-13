US CPI inflation report coming up next

Inflation at the top of the agenda

It's all about inflation today with the US CPI report due at the bottom of the hour. All the PMIs have been hot and so was last week's PPI. It will take some time for that to flow through to the CPI report but it's coming, especially with soft year-over-year comps starting.





The consensus is 2.5% y/y and 1.5% y/y excluding food and energy. The m/m headline reading is expected at +0.5%.





The components will matter in today's report.





Meanwhile, the US FDA "out of an abundance of caution" is recommending a pause in the use of the J&J vaccine after 6 cases of blood clotting following 6.8m vaccines.



