US CPI to be released at the bottom of the hour

CPI expected to fall and April. Fed speakers also on the calendar





US CPI for April will be released at the bottom of the hour with expectations of -0.8% MoM versus +0.4% last month. Ex food and energy expected at -0.2% versus -0.1% last month. YoY is expected to rise by 0.4% versus 1.5% last month. Ex food and energyYoY is expected to rise by 1.7% versus 2.1% last month

Real average earnings year on year will also be released at the bottom of the hour with last month coming in at 1.6%. Real average weekly earnings year on year last month rose 0.6%



Fed's Bullard speaks on the economic outlook at 9 AM ET/1300 GMT



Fed's Kashkari discusses the economy during coronavirus also at 9 AM ET/1300 GMT



Fed's Harker discusses the impact of Covid 19 at 10 AM ET/1400 GMT

Fed's Quarles appears before set Senate Banking Committee also at 10 AM ET/1400 GMT

ECBs Stournaras on German courts decision at 10:30 AM ET/1430 GMT

The US treasury will auction off 10 year notes at 1 PM ET/1700 GMT

The US will release their monthly budget statement for April with expectations of a $-737.0 billion deficit. That compares to a surplus of 160.3 billion a year ago. The tax deferral date was moved to July which decreased tax payments leading to the huge deficit in April. See here for global coronavirus case data

