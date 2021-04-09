US CPI and retail sales top the economic calendar next week
What's coming up next week
It's been years since the PPI report mattered for markets but it did today. The 4.2% y/y reading briefly rattled the market today, leading to a selloff in bonds.
That's a sign that inflation is going to be front-page news for the remainder of the year. We will get a big test on Tuesday with the March CPI report. Here's what else is coming up on the calendar.
Monday:
- US monthly budget statement
Tuesday:
- CPI
Wednesday:
- Import/export prices
- Fed's Beige Book
Thursday:
- Initial jobless claims
- Retail sales
- Philly Fed
- Industrial production
- Business inventories
Friday:
- Housing starts/building permits
- U Mich prelim consumer sentiment