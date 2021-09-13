US CPI will be released tomorrow at 8:30 AM ET

Market will be anxious





Looking back a year ago, both the headline and the core reading was at 0.4%. As a result, year on year readings should be similar to last month's.





Last month the CPI headline YoY came in at 5.4%. The year on year was the highest since 2008. The ex food and energy YoY came in at 4.3%.





Click here for the details of the report in July

The US CPI for August will will be released tomorrow at 8:30 AM. The expectations is for 0.4% for the headline number and 0.3% for the core.