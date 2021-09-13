US CPI will be released tomorrow at 8:30 AM ET

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Market will be anxious

The US CPI for August will will be released tomorrow at 8:30 AM. The expectations is for 0.4% for the headline number and 0.3% for the core. 

Looking back a year ago, both the headline and the core reading was at 0.4%. As a result, year on year readings should be similar to last month's.

Last month the CPI headline YoY came in at 5.4%.  The year on year was the highest since 2008.  The ex food and energy YoY came in at 4.3%.

Click here for the details of the report in July
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose