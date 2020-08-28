US credit card provider cuts credit limits - Capital One

Capital One is cutting borrowing limits on credit cards, with many customers concerned they cannot now access credit in an emergency during a pandemic or potentially hurting their credit scores.

The firm says it "periodically reviews accounts based on a variety of factors and may make changes to existing credit lines".





Capital One is the third-largest US credit card lender and, says the Bloomberg report:

pioneered the business of offering cards to people with riskier profiles, putting it at the vanguard of the industry's response to downturns. Its management of credit is watched closely as a harbinger of what's to come at other major banks.

