US crude oil futures settle at $13.78

Up $2.21 or 19.10%





It's hard to make heads or tails from the price acton seen over the last few days, but looking at the 100 and 200 hour MAs which help to smooth out the extreme price action, the continuous contract price trades between those two moving averages. They are at $11.27 and $16.81 respectively. With the settle at $13.78, the price is between the two levels.





If traders are to look for technical clues, moving below the 100 hour MA and staying below is more bearish. Moving above the 200 hour MA is more bullish.





The price of crude oil futures are settling the day at $13.78. That is up $2.21 or +19.1%. The high price for the day reached $16.18. The low extended to $10.26.