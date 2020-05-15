US crude oil futures settle at $29.43

Up $1.87 or 6.8% on the day

The price of crude oil is settling up $29.43. The price is up $1.87 or 6.8%.





The high price reached $29.92. The low extended to $27.24.





For the July contract, it is settling at $29.52, up $1.64 on the day.

The high price reached $29.78 while the low extended to $27.53











On demand-side, with the US reopening, it can be expected that people might fill up the car little more than once a month going forward.







See here for global coronavirus case data Of note this week is that the June and July contract are now basically equal to each other after moving into contango in April (the front contract lower than the back contract).

The price of crude oil has now risen for 3 consecutive weeks. Supply continues to be a problem although OPEC+ cutbacks in production and natural cutbacks in the US are helping to at least ease some of the supply. The Baker Hughes rig count fell sharply to 339 total rigs from 374 last week. Oil rigs are at their lowest level since July 2009.