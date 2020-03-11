US crude oil inventories show a build of 7.664M vs 1.7M estimate
DOE inventory data for the current week
- Crude oil inventories 7.664M versus 1.7M est. The private data showed a build of 6.41M last night
- Gasoline inventories -5.049M vs -2.879M est. The private data showed a drawdown of -3.091M
- Distillates -6.404M vs estimate of -2.225M. The private data showed a drawdown of -4.679M
- Cushing OK crude inventories +0.704M vs -1.971K last week. The private data showed a build of 0.364M last night
- Crude oil implied demand 18317 versus 19226 last week
- Gasoline implied demand 10194.4 versus 9997.9 last week
- Distillates implied demand 5927.9 versus 5345.6 last week
The price of crude oil is trading around $-1 or -2.85% at $33.35. That is little change from levels at the start of the North American trading session.