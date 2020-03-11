US crude oil inventories show a build of 7.664M vs 1.7M estimate

DOE inventory data for the current week

Crude oil inventories 7.664M versus 1.7M est. The private data showed a build of 6.41M last night



Gasoline inventories -5.049M vs -2.879M est. The private data showed a drawdown of -3.091M



Distillates -6.404M vs estimate of -2.225M. The private data showed a drawdown of -4.679M



Cushing OK crude inventories +0.704M vs -1.971K last week. The private data showed a build of 0.364M last night



Crude oil implied demand 18317 versus 19226 last week



Gasoline implied demand 10194.4 versus 9997.9 last week



Distillates implied demand 5927.9 versus 5345.6 last week



The price of crude oil is trading around $-1 or -2.85% at $33.35. That is little change from levels at the start of the North American trading session.









