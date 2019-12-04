US crude oil inventories will be released at the bottom of the hour
Private data released near the close yesterday showed a surprise draw of -3720K
The expectations are for:
- crude oil inventories, drawdown of -1500K vs a build of 1572K last week
- gas inventories build of 1750K versus a build of 5132K last week
- distillates build of 250K versus a build last week of 725K
- Cushing OK crude showed a draw of minus 97K last week
WTI crude oil is currently trading at $58.19, up $2.10 or 3.73%