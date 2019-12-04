US crude oil inventories will be released at the bottom of the hour

Private data released near the close yesterday showed a surprise draw of -3720K

The weekly crude oil inventories will be released at the bottom of the hour.





The expectations are for:

crude oil inventories, drawdown of -1500K vs a build of 1572K last week



gas inventories build of 1750K versus a build of 5132K last week



distillates build of 250K versus a build last week of 725K



Cushing OK crude showed a draw of minus 97K last week The private will inventory data released late yesterday showed a surprise drawdown of minus 3720K in crude oil inventories.









WTI crude oil is currently trading at $58.19, up $2.10 or 3.73%