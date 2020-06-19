US current account balance 1Q vs. $-104.2 billion vs. $-102.9 billion estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

US current account balance for the 1st quarter

US current account balance
  • prior month
  • current account balance for the first-quarter $-104.2 billion vs. $-102.9 billion estimate
  • prior month came in at $-109.8 billion revised to $-104.3 billion
  • balance on goods and services $-119.05 billion with goods $-192.332 billion and services plus $73.277 billion
  • the goods current account deficit improved by $10.2 billion in the 1st quarter
  • the services surplus improved by $0.5 billion in the 1st quarter
The US runs a negative current account balance as result of a large goods trade balance. The service sector is a surplus for the US economy. Deficits are a drag on GDP overall. The change in the deficit will impact the annualized GDP for the quarter. The 4th quarter came in at $-104.324 billion which was not far from the 1st quarter deficit of $-104.204 billion.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose