US current account for the second quarter -190.3 billion versus -193B estimate

US current account for the 2Q.





current-account $-190.3 billion versus -193 billion estimate.



1Q deficit came in at $-196 billion



the 2Q deficit was 3.3% of the current dollar gross domestic product which is down from 3.4% in the 1Q



The $0.9 billion widening mainly reflected reduce surpluses on services and on primary income that were mostly offset by reduced deficit on secondary income.

The US runs a service surplus with the global economy along with primary income. On the good side, the trade flows are heavily in a deficit as US imports way more goods than they export abroad. Secondary income is also a deficit generally.

