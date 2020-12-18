US current account for third-quarter $-178.5 billion vs. $-187 billion estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Current account deficit for the 3rd quarter in the US

current account
  • Prior month -$170B
  • Current account for 3Q -$178.5B vs -$-187B estimate
  • Balance of goods and services deficit widened to $188.4B vs $158.7B in the 2Q
  • Balance of goods deficit widened to $245.6B vs $219.5B in 2Q
  • Services surplus narrowd to $57.2B vs $60.9B prior quarter
  • Balance on primary income widened to $48.11B vs $33.23B prior quarter
  • 3Q account deficit was 3.4% of current dollar GDP vs 3.3% prior quarter
