US current account for third-quarter $-178.5 billion vs. $-187 billion estimate

Current account deficit for the 3rd quarter in the US
- Prior month -$170B
- Current account for 3Q -$178.5B vs -$-187B estimate
- Balance of goods and services deficit widened to $188.4B vs $158.7B in the 2Q
- Balance of goods deficit widened to $245.6B vs $219.5B in 2Q
- Services surplus narrowd to $57.2B vs $60.9B prior quarter
- Balance on primary income widened to $48.11B vs $33.23B prior quarter
- 3Q account deficit was 3.4% of current dollar GDP vs 3.3% prior quarter