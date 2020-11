1836 deaths vs 1602 yesterday.

Around 3m Americans are currently infected, the CDC estimates. The total number of confirmed cases are 11.5m since the start of the pandemic while 1.15m have been diagnosed in the past seven days.





The good news is that in the past week, there are signs that the exponential growth of cases has stopped. A week ago, new US cases were 148K. Voluntary measures are likely helping, or we've hit some testing-capacity limits.





Of course, Thanksgiving is a week away and that could be trouble.