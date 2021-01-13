US daily coronavirus death toll hits a new daily record high near 4,500

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

According to the Johns Hopkins count for the day just passed. 

If there is a glimmer of light ahead its that the vaccination roll-out is continuing. Can't happen fast enough but there is huge number to hit. 


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose