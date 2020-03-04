US death toll from coronavirus has risen to 10

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

That is up from 9 previously

VP Pence is saying that the death toll from the coronavirus is risen to 10.

Pence is also saying that he would visit Washington State to discuss the virus.  HMMMM. 

The Vice President is also saying:
  • Coronavirus vaccine may not be available for a year
