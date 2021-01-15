US Dec advance retail sales -1.4% vs 0.0% expected

This is a poor report and the November numbers were revised significantly lower as well.



November retail sales ex auto revised to -1.3% from -1.1%



November retail sales ex auto and gas revised to -1.3% from -0.8%



November retail sales control group revised to -1.1% from -0.5%

So much for that strong Target same-store sales report.





The market might forgive this because of the huge stimulus packages that are in the pipeline but it's also a reminder that the economy is a long way from a self-sustaining recovery.

