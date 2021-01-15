US Dec advance retail sales -1.4% vs 0.0% expected
December advance retail sales
- Prior was -1.1% (revised to -1.4%)
- retail sales ex auto -1.4% vs. -0.2% estimate
- retail sales ex auto and gas -2.1% vs. -0.3% estimate
- retail sales control group -1.9% vs. +0.1% estimate
This is a poor report and the November numbers were revised significantly lower as well.
- November retail sales ex auto revised to -1.3% from -1.1%
- November retail sales ex auto and gas revised to -1.3% from -0.8%
- November retail sales control group revised to -1.1% from -0.5%
So much for that strong Target same-store sales report.
The market might forgive this because of the huge stimulus packages that are in the pipeline but it's also a reminder that the economy is a long way from a self-sustaining recovery.