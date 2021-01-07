US December Challenger layoffs 77k vs 65k prior

Latest data released by Challenger, Gray, and Christmas Inc





Prior 65k

US-based employers announced another 77,030 job cuts in December with the majority of cuts this time around stemming from the transportation industry (29,430) while the entertainment/leisure industry contributed just 8,426 of job cuts last month.







While the number of layoffs has increased slightly in December, conditions are still much better than they were in Q2 through to August at the very least.



