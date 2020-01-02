US December Challenger job cuts -25.2% vs -16.0% y/y prior

Latest data released by Challenger, Gray, and Christmas Inc - 2 January 2020





Prior -16.0%

Layoffs 32.84k

Prior 44.57k

The data provides information on the number of announced corporate layoffs by industry and region and acts as a general labour market indicator.







Total job cuts fell to the lowest since July 2018 last month in another sign that the US labour market remains tight. However, the total layoffs for the year still came up to be one of the decade's worst years for firings.





The total layoffs for the year amounted to 592,556 jobs - only behind the ~600,000 job cuts announced back in both 2011 and 2015.



